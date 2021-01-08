Contrasting American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.13 $65.57 million $1.61 18.63

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Spectrum Realty and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Volatility and Risk

American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats American Spectrum Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

