Contrasting Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Becton, Dickinson and and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 0 2.50 Obalon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $281.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.31 $874.00 million $10.20 24.85 Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 3.46 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Obalon Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. As of February 27, 2020, it had three company-managed retail treatment centers in California. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

