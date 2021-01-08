Contrasting Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) & TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of TriMas shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TriMas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shiloh Industries and TriMas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries $1.05 billion 0.00 -$19.95 million N/A N/A TriMas $723.53 million 1.97 $98.62 million $1.45 22.77

TriMas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiloh Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shiloh Industries and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Shiloh Industries and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries -26.13% -161.90% -26.19% TriMas 6.95% 10.04% 5.54%

Summary

TriMas beats Shiloh Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components consisting of battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company produces structural products, such as charger boxes, control boxes, motor housings, battery covers, battery box trays, and battery box rails for electric vehicles. It offers its products under the BlankLight, CastLight, StampLight, and ShilohCore brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, Shiloh Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, and rivets to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers for commercial, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); and military aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, replacement parts, compressors, compressor packaging, and gas production equipment under the Arrow brand; and machined metallic components, including auxiliary power units, as well as electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems for aerospace applications under the Martinic Engineering brand. This segment also provides spare parts for various industrial engines under the Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Ajax brands. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.