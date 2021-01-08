Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

