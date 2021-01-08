Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 406110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTB. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.