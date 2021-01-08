Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

CMMC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.33. 1,005,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$483.48 million and a P/E ratio of -33.48.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

