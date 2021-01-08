Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.38.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

