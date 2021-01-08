Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.33. 1,005,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The company has a market cap of C$483.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

