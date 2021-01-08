Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CPPMF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 211,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,660. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.