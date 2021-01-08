Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,660. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

