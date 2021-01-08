Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $2.40 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPPMF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

CPPMF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 211,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,660. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

