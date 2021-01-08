CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Reaches $79,233.92

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $79,233.92 and approximately $87,186.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

