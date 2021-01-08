Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

Shares of AEM opened at C$96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,545 shares in the company, valued at C$10,160,728.55. Insiders have sold a total of 18,279 shares of company stock worth $1,818,511 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

