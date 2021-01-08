Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

SJR opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

