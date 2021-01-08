Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.