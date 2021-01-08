Cornerstone Building Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,309% compared to the average volume of 160 call options.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

