Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.09

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $15.76. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42.

About Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

