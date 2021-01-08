Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 94.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $39.65 million and $39.69 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

