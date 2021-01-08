Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

