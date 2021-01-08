Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of CJREF opened at $3.46 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $720.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

