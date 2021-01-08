Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.
Shares of CJREF opened at $3.46 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $720.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.66.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
