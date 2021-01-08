Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B remained flat at $C$4.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,546. The firm has a market cap of C$918.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.36. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.