Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cosmo Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $631,770.18 and $1,195.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

COSM is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.