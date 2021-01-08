Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $694.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00014796 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,190.48 or 0.99700900 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 266,269,089 coins and its circulating supply is 208,484,486 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

