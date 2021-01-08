Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $6.36 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00015884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $678.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.90 or 0.99853877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,298,853 coins and its circulating supply is 208,514,250 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

