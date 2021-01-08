COTI Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, COTI has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

