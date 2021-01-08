Covesting Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $90,350.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

