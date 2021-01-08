Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

CVET traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 828,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $32.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock worth $417,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covetrus by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 534.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Covetrus by 1,085.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Covetrus by 16.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

