Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. Approximately 636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

About Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

