Cowen Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $133.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $122.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.