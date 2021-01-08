Cowen Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.29.

STZ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

