Cowen Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

