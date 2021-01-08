CPChain Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. CPChain has a market cap of $3.37 million and $74,311.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00236516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.01 or 0.01355199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

