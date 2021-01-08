CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Up 4.3%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.90. 39,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 41,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

About CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.