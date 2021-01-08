Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,579.37

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,579.37 and traded as high as $3,708.00. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) shares last traded at $3,622.00, with a volume of 71,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,524.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,579.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

About Cranswick plc (CWK.L)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

