Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 1,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £17,386.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

