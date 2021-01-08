Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $77.42

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $77.42 or 0.00195584 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00224503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

