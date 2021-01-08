Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 14,053 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $71.75. 6,783,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43.

