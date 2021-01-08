Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 7,876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

