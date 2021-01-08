Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. 16,255,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,612,773. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

