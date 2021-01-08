Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 12,040 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after acquiring an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 1,402,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

