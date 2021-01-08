Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 34,132 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

