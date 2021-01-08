Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,581 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $173.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

