Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 37,224 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.70% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

