Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,180. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $242.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

