Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $252.54. 987,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.26 and its 200 day moving average is $268.34. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.