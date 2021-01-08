Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,107 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 70,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 495,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,960. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

