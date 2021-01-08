Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,391,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

