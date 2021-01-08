Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $382.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.