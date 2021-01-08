Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $87.86. 16,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,002. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.