Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

PSA traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.62. 805,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,481. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.